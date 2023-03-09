2023 March 9 17:05

Fluxys Belgium and Wintershall Dea sign a cooperation agreement

Within the spirit of partnerships and cross-border cooperation for CO2 transport, Fluxys Belgium and Wintershall Dea signed a cooperation agreement, according to Fluxys's release.

Fluxys Belgium and Wintershall Dea have decided to combine their complementarities, expertise, and common vision on carbon capture, transport and storage (CCS) and as a result will start collaborating on the transport of CO2 from Germany to Zeebrugge on the Belgian North Sea coast.

Through this cooperation, industrial emitters located in Germany will be able to transport their CO2 emissions to the German-Belgian border. Through the Belgium CO2 network, the emissions will reach the pipeline-based exporting terminal under development in Zeebrugge. From this CO2 export hub, the emissions would be exported for safe and permanent storage sites in the North Sea.





