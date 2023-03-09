2023 March 9 16:44

LR certifies MARSIG’s new electronic record book platform Searecs

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has awarded Statement of Compliance (SoC) certification to German marine engineering specialists MARSIG for its Searecs TM electronic record book, according to LR's release. The platform offers an electronic alternative to hardcopy logbooks and unifies the extensive collection of documents used onboard a vessel into one logbook including bridge, engine, ballast water, oil and cargo records.

The Searecs TM platform merges Navigation, Automation, VDR (Voyage Data Records) and BAMS (Bridge Alert Management Systems) and can be used for detailed analytics such as vessel efficiency monitoring and evaluation of GHG (greenhouse gas) reduction measures. Entries in the electronic record books can be prefilled with sensor signals and appear in high quality, useable data with a reduction in data redundancies.

A crucial part of safety at sea for hundreds of years, logbooks are key to understanding a vessels’ journey, its crew, equipment, maintenance and performance during a voyage. The move towards electronic logbooks has been embraced by regulators as a much more effective way of monitoring this crucial information. A number of major flag states accept the use of electronic alternatives for record keeping.

The Statement of Compliance follows an in-depth approval process that tested the technical and software aspects of the platform, the final certification has allowed MARSIG to receive further Flag State authorisation for searecs TM.