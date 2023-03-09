2023 March 9 14:27

Wartsila to deliver its first CCS-Ready scrubber systems

The technology group Wartsila has received its first order for carbon capture and storage-ready scrubber systems - CCS-Ready scrubbers, according to the company's release. The order was booked in Wartsila’s order intake in November 2022 and the delivery is expected to take place in 2023.

Four 8,200 TEU container vessels, being built at undisclosed Asian based yard, will be fitted with Wartsila’s CCS-Ready 35MW scrubber in an open loop configuration.

The scrubbers are termed CCS-Ready because, as part of their installation, Wartsila will perform additional design and engineering work to ensure that future retrofits for a full CCS system on the vessels have already been accounted for during the newbuilding construction stage.

Wartsila will take measures to ensure adequate space for the future installation of CCS system, incorporate considerations for minimising idle load and optimising utilities, and prepare the control and automation system accordingly. CCS-Ready scrubbers will also be designed for integration with a Particulate Matter filter.

