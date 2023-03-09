2023 March 9 14:17

RZD's rail box traffic up 4.4% to 1.123 million TEUs in Jan-Feb

More than 11.8 million tonnes of freight were transported in containers



Russian Railways (RZD) says that its rail network transported to all destinations 1,123,400 TEU of loaded and empty containers in January-February. This is a 4.4% growth from the same period a year ago. The volume includes 426,600 TEUs (+6.7%) moved within the country.



The number of loaded containers carried to all destination points increased by 10.1% and reached 825,700 TEUs. The boxes contained more than 11.8 million tonnes of cargo (+12.3%), including: chemicals and soda – 133,300 TEUs (+4.4% Y/Y); timber – 87,800 (-0.9%); industrial goods – 71,600 (-8.9%); machines, machine tools, engines – 70,600 (+15%); metalware – 66,100 (-3.8%); paper – 62,400 (-2.8%); cars and components – 53,600 (+23%); chemical and mineral fertilizers – 43,800 (a 4.4-fold growth); ferrous metals – 43,000 (+8.5%); other types and consolidated loads – 28,600 (-2.2%); construction cargo – 27,500 (+20.8%); non-ferrous metals – 19,800 (-19.9%); crude oil and oil products – 14,300 (+21%); grain – 14,000 (a 2-fold increase); fish – 5,800 (+11.3%); non-ferrous ore and sulfuric raw materials – 4,700 (-33%); hard coal – 3,900 (an increase of 1.9 times); animal meat and oil – 3,600 (+3%); potatoes, vegetables, fruits – 3,400 (an increase of 1.6 times); milling products – 1,800 (+6.9%); other food products – 42,500 (+39.1%).