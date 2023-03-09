2023 March 9 14:43

​Shearwater GeoServices awarded 3D Towed Streamer Survey for KNOC in South Korea

Shearwater GeoServices announced the award of a 3D streamer survey by Korea National Oil Corporation (KNOC) off the coast of South Korea.

The award of the 1,200 sq. km survey marks the third project for the South Korean national oil and gas company.



Shearwater GeoServices Holding AS is a global, customer-focused and technology-driven provider of marine geophysical services. The company has the world's largest fleet of high-end seismic vessels and a portfolio of proprietary technologies and software that provide customers with a full-range of towed streamer and ocean bottom geophysical acquisition techniques, efficient surveys and high-quality data. Shearwater has an industry-leading cost position and a strong balance sheet. Headquartered in Bergen, Norway, Shearwater is owned by RASMUSSENGRUPPEN AS, Schlumberger, and GC Rieber Shipping ASA.