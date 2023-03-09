  • Home
  • 2023 March 9 12:37

    Transportation of containers on Russian Railways’ network in 2M’2023 rose by 4.4% to 1.123 million TEU

    Russian Railways carried more than 11.8 million tonnes of containerized cargo

    In January-February 2023, the Russian Railways’ network transported 1,123,400 loaded and empty Twenty-Foot Equivalent Unit containers (TEUs) on all routes, 4.4% more than in the same period of the previous year, according to the company’s press center.

    Transportation of loaded containers on all routes rose by 10.1% to 825.7 thousand TEU, or 11.8 million tonnes of cargo (+12.3%) including 133.3 thousand TEU chemicals and soda (+4.4%, year-on-year); timber – 87.8 thousand (-0.9%); industrial goods – 71.6 thousand (-8.9%); machines, machine tools and engines – 70.6 thousand (+15%); fabricated metal products – 66.1 thousand (-3.8%); paper – 62.4 thousand (-2.8%); cars and components – 53.6 thousand (+23%); chemical and mineral fertilizers – 43.8 thousand (up 4.4 times); ferrous metal – 43 thousand (+8.5%); miscellaneous and groupage freight – 28.6 thousand (-2.2%); construction materials – 27.5 thousand (+20.8%); non-ferrous metal– 19.8 thousand (-19.9%); crude and petroleum products – 14.3 thousand (+21%); grain – 14 thousand (up 2-fold); fish – 5.8 thousand (+11.3%); non-ferrous ore and sulphur feedstock – 4.7 thousand (-33%); coal – 3.9 thousand (up 1.9 times); butter and animal meat – 3.6 thousand (+3%); fruit & vegetables and potatoes – 3.4 thousand (up 1.6 times); milled products – 1.8 thousand (+6.9%); miscellaneous food products – 42.5 thousand (+39.1%).

    Transportation of containers on Russian Railways’ network sets new record of 6.521 million TEUs in 2022

