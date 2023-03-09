2023 March 9 18:31

Kongsberg Maritime to supply propulsion systems for the Philippine Navy’s new offshore patrol vessels

Kongsberg Maritime announces the sale of six sets of Controllable Pitch Propeller systems to Hyundai Heavy Industries for installation in six new 94-metre offshore patrol vessels for the Philippine Navy, according to the company's release.



Each propulsion set will consist of twin KONGSBERG Kamewa Controllable Pitch Propeller (CPP) 86 A/5 D-B systems, as well as shaft lines, hydraulic power units, local operating panels, and accessories. The first shipset will be delivered in August 2024.

The six new offshore patrol vessels (OPVs) are part of a major upgrade to Philippine naval capacity. The new vessels are to have a displacement of 2,450 tonnes, maximum speed of 22 knots, 15-knot cruising speed and a range of 5,500 nautical miles. The vessels will be able to provide long range patrol capability.

KONGSBERG’s expertise includes optimising propeller efficiency against cavitation and vibration, thus significantly reducing a vessel’s underwater noise.

Kongsberg Maritime has over years provided highly sophisticated propulsion systems for navies around the world.