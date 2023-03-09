2023 March 9 10:45

Damen Triton IoT platform receives Bureau Veritas Type Approval for Cyber Resilience

Damen Shipyards Group has announced receipt of a Bureau Veritas (BV) Type Approval Certification for Cyber Resilience of its Triton IoT platform, according to the company's release.

The solution enables the gathering of all available operational asset data from a vessel and its engines, pumps, hydraulics, alarms and other equipment, amounting to over 10,000 signals for a single vessel. This is then communicated to crew on board and fleet managers on shore. With this data, which is presented on various on board and remote dashboards, crew can track asset health, maintenance scheduling and more. Triton’s receipt of type approval, a significant milestone for the platform, is the result of a close collaboration between Damen Digital Solutions, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Bureau Veritas.

From the outset, Damen has focused on cyber security and its procedures in the development of Triton. This included hardening the gateway and implementing procedures in software and firmware updates, as well as data security at rest and transit and a robust risk management process. Damen, together with TCS, intends to continue to develop the platform, providing valuable data analysis to its clients that will help to enhance the efficiency of their operations.

To achieve this type approval Triton met the cyber security requirements described in BV Rule Note NR 659 R02. This also makes it also compliant with the requirement of IACS UR E27 that will enter into force for all contracts signed after January 1 st 2024, as Philippe Vaquer, head of cyber security department at Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore explains. Advanced opportunities for operators All of Damen’s newbuilds, some 150+ vessels per year, are delivered with the Triton IoT platform.

Triton can also be retrofitted to existing vessels and can co-exist with legacy systems, providing even more opportunities for operators to benefit from its capabilities.

Damen operates 35 shipyards and 20 other companies in 20 countries.

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years.

Bureau Veritas is one of the world leaders in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services.