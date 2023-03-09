  • Home
  • News
  • DNV report shows demand for ocean space will grow 5-fold by 2050
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 March 9 10:19

    DNV report shows demand for ocean space will grow 5-fold by 2050

    According to DNV’s Spatial Competition Forecast, the amount of ocean space occupied by installations will grow 5-fold by 2050. This will be driven by offshore wind, which will account for 80% of stationary infrastructure at sea by midcentury, followed by aquaculture (13%) and oil and gas (5%), according to the company's release.
     
    Whilst ocean space is plentiful, industrial activity will be located primarily close to shore which will heighten the need for ocean coexistence. To enable stakeholders to gauge the demand for ocean space DNV has developed the Spatial Competition Index.

    According to this index, the North Sea is the area in Europe which will see greatest competition due to the large number of shipping lanes and ports, as well as the strong presences of the fishing, aquaculture, oil and gas and wind industries. Installations for offshore energy and food production will cover 23% of the area between 2-50 km from shore in water depths less than 50 metres.

    Greater China’s emergence as the powerhouse of the blue economy is reflected in offshore construction. It will account for a third of all global infrastructure built at sea by 2050, mainly due to the sharp increase in offshore wind, which will make up 13% of the region’s electricity production. The Indian Subcontinent sees the strongest growth in area covered by stationary infrastructure, as the region experiences fast offshore wind development requiring vast areas, whereas historically, offshore oil and gas and marine aquaculture are negligible in this region.

    Globally, the area occupied by fixed offshore wind will grow from about 9,000 km2 today to about 242,000 km2 by mid-century. Floating offshore wind will grow from a low 15 km2 today to more than 33,000 km2 by 2050. Compared with bottom-grounded installations, floating offshore wind can potentially ease some of the tensions between offshore wind and fisheries, as it takes renewable energy production out of the way of the fishing fleet operating on shallow banks.

    “The ocean is crucial for the production of sustainable food and energy, but at the same time we must tread carefully as many ocean ecosystems are already under huge stress,” said Bente Pretlove, Ocean Space programme director at DNV. “This report underscores the urgent need to balance protection, productivity, and social development objectives for a sustainable Blue Economy. Those developers that are most adept at early stakeholder engagement, spatial efficiency, flexible coexistence, and pursuit of sustainability are likely to be most competitive. Coexistence is essential for the sustainable growth of the Blue Economy.”

    DNV’s Spatial Competition Forecast builds on the findings of the previously published Ocean’s Future to 2050. The results are based on what DNV forecasts to be the most likely energy mix in 2050 and not what is required to reach net zero. To limit global warming to two degrees the amount of offshore wind in Europe, for example, would need to double.

    The Norwegian coast will also experience pressure on space with the expansion of offshore wind and aquaculture in coexistence with maritime traffic, fishing vessels and oil and gas infrastructure. To facilitate collaboration between industries and enable stakeholders to find synergies, resolve conflicts and safeguard ocean health, DNV has recently received a grant of NOK 8.8 million from The Research Council of Norway to develop the MARine CO-existence scenario building (MARCO) toolbox. The project aims to establish a common knowledge basis among ocean stakeholders by introducing new ways of generating scenarios for co-existence in marine spatial planning and development projects in the ocean industries.

    The Utsira Nord offshore wind licensing area in Norway will act as one of the case studies. The partners include offshore wind developer Mainstream Renewable Power, SalMar Aker Ocean, the Norwegian Institute of Marine Research, and the Norwegian Fishermen’s Association.

    DNV is the independent expert in risk management and assurance, operating in more than 100 countries.

Другие новости по темам: DNV  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 March 9

15:03 Cosco Shipping provides service to export China-made buses to Europe
14:43 ​Shearwater GeoServices awarded 3D Towed Streamer Survey for KNOC in South Korea
14:36 MOL and VALE agree to install two Norsepower rotor sails to an in-service Capesize bulk carrier
14:27 Wartsila to deliver its first CCS-Ready scrubber systems
14:19 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 10, 2023
14:17 RZD's rail box traffic up 4.4% to 1.123 million TEUs in Jan-Feb
13:16 Performance Shipping signs shipbuilding contract for the purchase of a newbuild LNG ready Tier III LR2 product/crude oil tanker with scrubber
12:53 Jan De Nul, Tractebel, and DEME present offshore floating solar technology
12:37 Transportation of containers on Russian Railways’ network in 2M’2023 rose by 4.4% to 1.123 million TEU
12:14 DP World’s Pusan terminal is world’s first to implement BOXBAY high-bay storage system
11:42 The world’s largest shallow-water LNG carrier successfully delivered
11:18 Fincantieri floats out its first LNG cruise ship “Sun Princess”
11:06 NYK and FueLNG achieve first PCTC LNG bunkering in Singapore
10:45 Damen Triton IoT platform receives Bureau Veritas Type Approval for Cyber Resilience
10:37 Ruscon quadruples service frequency between India and Russia
10:19 DNV report shows demand for ocean space will grow 5-fold by 2050
09:20 Crab catcher of Project 03141, Omolon, successfully passed its sea trials

2023 March 8

17:21 Bollinger kicks off construction of T-ATS 10
16:19 Solstad Offshore: Exit from PSV segment through a strategic sale of its PSV-fleet
15:51 MOL and VALE agree to install two Norsepower Rotor SailsTM to an in-service Capesize bulk carrier
15:17 TotalEnergies launches integrated engineering studies for the Papua LNG project
14:02 EDF Renewables, Jan De Nul Group and Luminus partner up for an offshore wind project in Belgium
12:11 Vard to build a new cable-laying vessel
11:33 Maersk Supply Service wins 3-year contract with Petrobras in Brazil
10:42 Hokutaku and MOL execute Wind Power Fund Investment Project
09:58 The Port of Valencia completes the largest cession of land for public use by a Spanish port

2023 March 7

17:35 ClassNK issues four AiPs for GTT’s latest development projects in alternative fuels
16:43 Vladimir Putin gives instructions to release tour operators for domestic and inbound tourism from VAT
16:21 Amogy builds the world’s first ammonia-powered, zero-emission ship
15:56 Maersk integrates West & Central Asia and Africa markets to form the IMEA region
15:44 Port of HaminaKotka cargo turnover in 2M’2023 rose by 1.8% YoY to 2.28 million tonnes
15:20 National Energy Corporation of Trinidad & Tobago takes delivery of Damen ASD Tug 2811
14:56 IAA PortNews’ congratulations on International Women’s Day
14:42 MOL сoncludes MoU on building clean hydrogen/ammonia value chain in Thailand
14:10 Aleksandr Novak orders to ensure a resource base for additional production of 34 million tonnes of LNG
13:05 Trade turnover between Russia and China in 2M’2023 rose by 25.9% YoY to $33.69 billion
12:19 Construction of dry port “Artyom” in Primorye to begin in April
11:53 The third expedition cruise ship of the Vega series at Helsinki Shipyard prepares to leave for sea trials
11:17 Tidewater announces the acquisition of 37 platform supply vessels from Solstad Offshore
11:02 Petrobras and Equinor sign agreement to evaluate seven offshore wind projects in Brazil
10:46 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg expands its fleet of equipment
10:30 Stanlow Terminals opens new import terminal for green ammonia in the Port of Liverpool
10:09 Chesapeake and Gunvor sign long-term LNG supply agreement
09:42 Hunter Group ASA and DNV sign CCS development agreement
09:23 “K” Line starts collaborative research on decarbonization with Anglo American
09:21 Maksim Ignatyev appointed as Director, Government Relations / Regional Programmes at Delo Management Company

2023 March 6

18:17 Korea’s big-three shipbuilders order intake exceeds 10 trillion won in January-February 2023 - BusunessKorea
17:50 Admiralteiskie Verfi and Roshydromet sign contract on construction of R/V Ivan Frolov
17:40 Wartsila to supply systems for new Very Large Ethane Carriers in China
17:33 DSME logs loss of US$1.24 billion in 2022 on higher costs - Yonhap
17:24 Indian Register of Shipping selects Dassault Systemes to drive digital transformation and boost efficiency
16:59 PortNews offers new edition of its magazine
16:57 IMO's treaty to reinforce efforts to protect biodiversity
16:15 Project on reconstruction of two locks of Gorodets hydrosystem on Volga approved by Glavgosexpertiza
16:04 NGL Energy Partners signs agreements to sell marine assets for $111.65mln
15:04 Port Authority of Singapore develops provisional standard for marine biofuel
14:46 RF Government to allocate RUB 70 billion for subsidizing the purchase of 85 ships by 2034 — media
14:33 Luxembourg and Brazil join the global shipowners’ association
14:03 US officials suspect Chinese-made cranes of espionage - The Wall Street Journal
13:31 ICTSI net income up 44% to US$618.46mln in 2022