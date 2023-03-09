2023 March 9 10:37

Ruscon quadruples service frequency between India and Russia

Image source: Ruscon

Multimodal transport operator Ruscon (part of Delo Group) has enhanced the capabilities of its direct regular container service between Russia and India via Novorossiysk, Delo Group says. The number of vessels involved on the sea leg was increased from one to four, with the regularity of shipments reaching four times a month. The route now also includes Jeddah in Saudi Arabia as port of call.

A regular multimodal service between India and Russia has been operational since July 2022, providing containerized cargo shipments from anywhere in Russia through Delo Group's terminals in Novorossiysk to the Indian ports of Mundra and Nava Sheva. The service rotation also includes the port of Istanbul. The transit time from Novorossiysk to Istanbul is two days, to Jeddah - 14 days, to ports of Mundra and Nava-Sheva - 22 and 24 days respectively.

Commenting on the expansion of the service, Ruscon's Head Sergey Berezkin said, "With the increase in the number of vessels, we are offering customers the best delivery cycle in the market for optimal planning of the shipment schedule. This will reduce the storage costs in the ports of loading, as well as allow us to increase the volume of shipments. The additional call at Jeddah port will open up new opportunities for shippers interested in shipping to/from Saudi Arabia, which is one of the key states in the region."

Delo Group is Russian transportation and logistics holding, operating its own fleet and managing sea container terminals in the Azov-Black Sea, Baltic and Far Eastern basins, a network of railway container terminals, a fleet of containers and fitting platforms. The parent company of the Group is Delo Management Company. The Group's stevedoring business includes DeloPorts holding and Global Ports, a leading container terminal operator. The transport and logistics business of the Group is made up of the multimodal transport operator Ruscon and the intermodal container operator TransContainer. The shipping business is represented by Sakhalin Shipping Company (SASCO).