2023 March 9 09:20

Crab catcher of Project 03141, Omolon, successfully passed its sea trials

The ship is to be delivered to Mag-Sea International in the nearest future

Crab catcher of Project 03141 built by проекта 03141, Khabarovsk Shipyard (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation) for Magadan based Mag-Sea International has successfully passed the sea trials, according to the All-Russia Association of Fishing Industry (VARPE).

The ship is to be delivered to the customer in the nearest future.

The ship is intended for catching crab and shrimp using traps as well as for storage of the catch in chilled sea water for further transportation to a port.

Omolon is one of the two ships being built by Khabarovsk Shipyard in the framework of the state programme known as “keel quota”. The other ship named Kedon was lunched August 2022. Investment into the project including the purchase of fishing lots exceeded RUB 10 billion.

Khabarovsk Shipyard JSC (a company of USC) is among the largest shipbuilding companies in the Far East of Russia.

United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises about 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates about 80% of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.