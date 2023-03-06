2023 March 6 17:40

Wartsila to supply systems for new Very Large Ethane Carriers in China

The technology group Wärtsilä will supply the Cargo Handling and Fuel Supply systems for four new Very Large Ethane Carrier (VLEC) vessels. These ships are being built for Pacific Gas of Hong Kong by Jiangnan Shipyard in China. The order was booked into Wärtsilä’s order intake in February 2023, according to the company's release.

The new VLECs are mainly designed for the transport of ethane, and will use ethane as fuel. In addition to the Cargo Handling and Fuel Gas Supply systems, Wärtsilä will also provide basic and detailed engineering services, along with supervision and commissioning at the yard. The equipment is scheduled for delivery to the yard during the first half of 2024, and the first vessel is expected to commence commercial operations in autumn 2025.





