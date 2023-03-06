2023 March 6 16:59

PortNews offers new edition of its magazine

PortNews Media Group has issued the first magazine this year

The pressure of sanctions on Russia reached an unprecedented scope and affected almost all industries. The country's economy passed yet another strength test: the existing model of foreign trade underwent transformation. When working on the magazine, the editors of PortNews analyzed the situation and the trends in various segments of water transport, interviewed the market players and the industry experts. The results of this work are now presented to the readers. Hopefully, the first edition of IAA PortNews magazine of 2023 will become a useful tool in decision making and in development of the business tactics and strategies.

The Logistics section offers comprehensive data on how the transport industry copes with the eastward pivot of the foreign trade.

The geopolitical situation has not affected the Arctic development rates. The role of the Northern Sea Route just rose over the last year. An article focused on the joint efforts of the government and the business towards its development is included in the Accent section.

The Shipbuilding section provides a series of publications based on the results of the 6th Hydraulic Engineering and Dredging Congress organized by PortNews Media Group.

The issues of port infrastructure development and construction of new seaports are covered in the Port Infrastructure section.

The Port Service. Bunkering. section offers its traditional review of Russia’s bunker market for 2022. The review prepared by IAA PortNews’ Analytical Department is based on IAA PortNews’ own data provided weekly by Russian bunker suppliers.

Human resources policy is of special significance for the current development of domestic shipbuilding and shipping. The dedicated section brings up the issues of the shipyards’ competition for qualified personnel and possible solutions.

The editorial team hopes the magazine content will between useful and interesting. We work to provide our readers with a reliable information from various segments of the industry and to help them make strategic decisions amid fast changing market situation.

PortNews Magazine Editor-in-Chief – Tatyana Vilde tv@portnews.ru

Previous edition of PortNews Magazine is available in Russian >>>>

Single-click subscription for PortNews magazine (both printed and digital outlets are available) >>>>