2023 March 6 14:33

Luxembourg and Brazil join the global shipowners’ association

The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), representing over 80% of the world’s merchant fleet, announced FEDIL Shipping, Luxembourg and the Brazilian Association of Cabotage Owners becoming Affiliate Member National Associations. The ICS Board has approved their membership, taking effect from 1 March 2023.

FEDIL Shipping acts as the shipowners’ association in Luxembourg whilst the Brazilian Association of Cabotage Owners is ICS’s second member based in Latin America. These new additions to ICS membership follow the China Shipowners’ Association becoming a Full Member on 1 January 2023.

With a membership now embracing shipowners’ associations from 41 countries and territories, Luxembourg and Brazil further strengthen ICS’s position as the principal global shipowners’ association, reinforcing ICS’s relationships across the maritime sector and with governments worldwide.



