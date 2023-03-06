2023 March 6 13:28

Procedure of obtaining permits for coastal shipping involving foreign-flagged ships to change from 1 September 2023

The document is available in Russian on IAA PortNews’ website

Amendments into the procedure of obtaining permits for coastal shipping involving foreign-flagged ships will come into effect on 1 September 2023, the relevant Decree of RF Government dated 1 March 2023, No337, is published on the official portal for legal information.

In particular, an application and other documents can be submitted to the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) via the Unified Public Services Portal. The application is to be signed with a reinforced qualified electronic signature. Decisions to issue permits are to be made within 21 days from the day of acceptance of applications. An applicant will be notified by e-mail or paper or via the Unified Public Services Portal.

At a request of an interested person, information about a specific permit is provided in the form of an extract in electronic form with a QR code printed on it, containing information from the register of permits.

The document in Russian is available on our website >>>>