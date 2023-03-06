2023 March 6 12:13

Orsted joins Global Offshore Wind Alliance

Ørsted becomes the first energy company to join the Global Offshore Wind Alliance (GOWA) to support a faster deployment of offshore wind and create a global community of action, according to the company's release.

GOWA is a new global organisation that brings together governments, the private sector, international organisations, and other stakeholders to accelerate the deployment of offshore wind power. The alliance was launched last year at COP27 by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC), and the Danish government.



GOWA member countries include Australia, Belgium, Colombia, Denmark, Germany, Ireland, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Saint Lucia, the UK, and the US, and more countries are expected to sign up.



According to forecasts by the IEA and IRENA, 2,000 GW of installed offshore wind capacity will be needed by 2050 to keep the 1.5 °C scenario within reach and achieve net-zero by 2050. According to a World Bank analysis based on The Global Wind Atlas, more than 71,000 GW of technically extractable offshore wind resources have been identified worldwide. Nonetheless, global installed offshore wind capacity was only 57 GW in 2021.





