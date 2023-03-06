  • Home
  • 2023 March 6 11:24

    HAV Hydrogen obtains DNV Approval in Principle for containerized H2 system for ships

    Six months after announcing its plans to launch a deck-based containerized hydrogen (H2) energy systems for ships, HAV Group ASA’s subsidiary HAV Hydrogen today unveils details of the system that has received Approval in Principle (AiP) from DNV. The AiP is an important milestone for HAV Hydrogen in bringing the new Zero Emission Pod system onto the market and engaging with customers on the first commercial installations of the system.

    The Zero Emission Pod system is a turnkey, standalone power pod where all support and safety systems as well as electrical power management are included. By using 200kW hydrogen fuel cells, the system is flexible and can easily provide 1,000 kW within the footprint of a standard 20 container. By combining multiple containers, using larger modules or dedicated space below deck, multi megawatt energy systems will also be available.

    Installed effect can be used for the main propulsion systems, or for additional power supply on board the vessel to comply with green operation standards. Output effect will be dimensioned to provide optimal zero emission power in desired operating situations, sailing patterns and vessel type.

    Quayside, the hydrogen system can ensure sufficient green power supply to the vessel, which does not need to rely on onshore charging infrastructure to achieve zero emission status.

    HAV Hydrogen has received Approval in Principle (AiP) by DNV for the Zero Emission Pod. The AiP means that the H2 system has been assessed by DNV and found to comply with the current rules of the class society and applicable statutory regulations. Further, it confirms that the design is feasible and that no significant obstacles exist to prevent it from being realized.

    The basis for DNV’s AiP is compliance with the safety principles of DNV rules for fuel cell installations, gas fuelled ship installations, containerized systems, the IGF Code, and IMO interim guidelines for the safety of ships using fuel cell power installations.

    The system is designed for operation in air temperatures between –20 to +35 C° and seawater temperature from 0 C° to +32C°.

    HAV Hydrogen has developed the containerized, deck-based system to fast-track the commercial use of hydrogen as ship fuel. Since announcing its intention to launch a containerized, deck-based hydrogen system, HAV Hydrogen has been inundated with requests from shipowners

    Broad European and international regulatory support, and rapid development of hydrogen supply in relevant harbours, is expected to drive adoption of hydrogen as ship fuel. HAV Hydrogen currently considers short sea cargo, inland water cargo, and passenger transport to be the most relevant industry segments for its containerized Zero Emission Pod system, while offshore wind is expected to grow in relevance as emission regulations continue to be tightened. According to international vessel databases, including Sea-web and the European Commission’s Market Observation Inland Navigation in Europe, there are approximately 2,500 short sea cargo vessels, 7,000 inland water cargo vessels, 1,300 passenger transport vessels and 2,500 fishery vessels in Europe alone.

    HAV Hydrogen will be ready to start manufacturing of the Zero Emission Pod H2 containers during the second half of 2023, aiming for the first deliveries in 2024.

    As a specialist supplier and integrator of maritime fuel cell solutions, HAV Hydrogen will offer support to shipowners, ship designers and shipyards to ensure an optimal design, integration and installation process.

    The containerized H2 solution is based on the hydrogen-based energy system developed in the groundbreaking FreeCO2ast project, which has received approval for a maritime hydrogen-based energy system with a liquid hydrogen tank below deck.

    HAV Hydrogen is a subsidiary of HAV Group ASA, which is listed on Euronext Growth in Oslo, Norway.


