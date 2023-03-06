2023 March 6 10:47

MUH projects to provide about 50 million tonnes of cargo for NSR by 2030 — Murmansk Region Government

Current investments in the regional projects are estimated at RUB 316.5 billion

The projects of Murmansk Transport Hub (MUH) can ensure about 50 million tonnes of cargo for the Northern Sea Route (NSR) by 2030. As of today, their readiness varies between zero and high levels, Andrey Varich, First Deputy Minister for the Development of the Arctic and Murmansk Region Economy, said at the 8th International Conference “Arctic-2023”.

According to him, current investments in the Murmansk Region projects are estimated at RUB 316.5 billion including already invested RUB 170 billion. With its 188 residents of the RF Arctic Zone and 9 residents of the Arctic Capital PDA, the region holds leadership among the Arctic entities of the Federation. According to the speaker, the key project of the region, Comprehensive Development of Murmansk Transport Hub, will let increase the Northern Sea Route cargo traffic to the planned 80 million tonnes by 2030.

The initial phase of MUH development includes the construction of access infrastructure.

The projects related to the seaborne transport are at various phases of development. Commercial Port Lavna, the anchor project of the transport hub, is 57% ready. The scope of investments – RUB 71 billion, annual capacity — 18 million tonnes.

The Center for Construction of Large Offshore Facilities (CCLOF), the key project of the regional economy with investments exceeding RUB 200 billion, is nearing completion. It is being implemented by NOVATEK-Murmansk LLC.

The project on construction of a complex for transshipment of LNG in Vidyayevo is being implemented by Arctic Transshipment LLC established BY Novatek. Investments are estimated at RUB 5.8 billion, annual turnover is expected to exceed 10.6 million tonnes with over 600 calls per year.

The reefer terminal “Udarnik” being built by NOREBO holding is to be put into operation in 2027. Investments are estimated at RUB 4.1 billion, annual turnover is planned at 800 thousand tonnes..

Rusatom Cargo LLC is building Western Transport and Logistics Hub in the framework of the Northern Sea Transport Corridor project. It will include a container terminal with two deep-water berths with annual capacity of about 10 million tonnes. Investments into the project will make RUB 41 billion. млн тонн в год. Инвестиции составят 41 млрд рублей. The project is at the phase of design and survey works.

Sea Terminal “Tuloma” LLC is implementing a project on construction of the terminal for transshipment of mineral fertilizers with investments of RUB 19.9 billion and annual capacity of 4-6 million tonnes. The phase of the project development has not been specified.

Moreover, there are plans on construction of a terminal for handling of mineral fertilizers of Belaruskali OJSC with a capacity of 5-7 million tonnes per year. According to the speaker, the plots of land and the preliminary layout of the terminal have been determined.

The project on Comprehensive Development of Murmansk Transport Hub is being implemented under the state programme Transport System Development and Comprehensive Plan for Modernization and Expansion of Core Infrastructure (CPMI) until 2024.