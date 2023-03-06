2023 March 6 09:56

Port of Los Angeles and Port of Gothenburg sign cooperative agreement

Officials with the Port of Los Angeles and Port of Gothenburg, Sweden, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to further their relationship and cooperation on a number of key topics, including sustainability, digital and physical infrastructure, and potential trade opportunities. The agreement was signed at a ceremony at the Port of Los Angeles this week.



The MOU focuses on best practice sharing, consultation and exchanging of ideas on issues deemed critical to both ports. These include supply chain efficiency and digital technology, and the sharing of lessons learned from the Port Optimizer, the data portal developed by the Port of Los Angeles and in use since 2017. The platform has enhanced the Port’s supply chain performance through real-time, data-driven insights for cargo planning, forecasting and tracking.



Additionally, both ports will collaborate on ways to improve energy and alternative energy use, as well as strategies for incorporating new and emerging green technologies to minimize the impact of port operations on local communities and the overall environment.



The Port of Gothenburg is the largest port in Scandinavia. The port is a full-service port, and offers industry guaranteed, climate-smart access to the world. The port is firmly focused on sustainability, innovation, and digitalization in a concerted effort to maintain the ongoing development of climate-efficient freight transport. Direct services to key markets ensure highly efficient, sustainable, and reliable transport 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.



The busiest container port in North America, the Port of Los Angeles has sustained its rank as number one for more than two decades with record volumes for containerized trade. The Port maintains an efficient, sustainable supply chain, adopting new technologies to improve the reliability, predictability and efficiency of the flow of cargo across global seaborne trade.