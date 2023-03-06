2023 March 6 09:19

Rosmorport announces changes in tariffs for crew boats services provided by its Archangelsk branch

The FSUE “Rosmorport” Archangelsk branch notifies that from March 1, 2023, in accordance with the order of the Archangelsk branch No. 59 “a” dated March 1, 2023, tariffs for the Archangelsk branch services on providing Problesk 2 and Solovki vessels for crew boats purposes in the seaports of Archangelsk and Onega have changed.

More information on the new tariffs for the services of the Archangelsk branch on providing these vessels for crew boats purposes in the seaports of Archangelsk and Onega is available on the website of Rosmorport in the “Harbour Dues and Tariffs of the Archangelsk branch” section.