2023 March 5 11:27

CGSA announces an automated cross-docking service in Ecuador

CGSA is the first terminal to offer automated cross-docking services in Ecuador



Contecon Guayaquil (CGSA), the Ecuadorian business unit of International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) and concessionaire of Puerto Libertador Simón Bolívar, has introduced Port to Door – an automated cross-docking service that allows customers to receive their cargo directly at their doorsteps.



Port to Door eliminates the need for customers to go to the terminal to retrieve their shipment. The innovative service can be requested and tracked online, making the process efficient and hassle-free.



To access the service, customers need only to log into CGSA’s website to track their cargo in real time using the CGSAPP mobile app. Port to Door can be pre-booked prior to cargo arrival in Ecuador or while the cargo is stored in the port’s warehouses. Cargo can be transported as soon they are offloaded from the vessel.



The cost of the new service will vary based on cargo volume and distance between the port and delivery location. Customers may also avail of the express option for same-day delivery of their cargo.



The Port to Door service will be initially available to Guayaquil-based customers via perimetral and Durán, and will be expanded to cover more areas in the coming months.