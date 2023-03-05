2023 March 5 13:08

Carnival Cruise Line adds fourth ship that has completed drydocking to Galveston

Carnival Cruise Line says it is expanding its offerings in Galveston, Tex., by bringing a fourth ship, Carnival Miracle, to the port that will offer Texas-sized sailings of nine-, 10-, 11- and 12 days beginning in the fall of 2024 through spring 2025. Reservations for these departures are now open for sale.



Carnival Miracle will reposition from San Francisco to Galveston on Oct. 1, 2024, and operate a spectacular Carnival Journeys voyage that visits Cabo San Lucas, Mexico; Puntarenas, Costa Rica; Cartagena, Colombia; and a Panama Canal transit.



Once in Galveston, Carnival Miracle will offer a series of 19 cruises beginning on Oct. 16, 2024.



The 2,200-guest Carnival Miracle recently completed a dry dock where Carnival’s stunning new red, white and blue livery was added to the ship’s hull. The livery serves as an homage to the patriotic colors that also represent Carnival, which proudly sails as America’s Cruise Line. Carnival Miracle features many of the signature venues guests know and love – from Guy’s Burger Joint to the BlueIguana Cantina, the RedFrog and Alchemy bars, as well as WaterWorks Aqua Park and The Punchliner Comedy Club.

Carnival Miracle will further diversify Carnival’s deployment from Galveston, joining Carnival Breeze, which offers four- and five-day cruises; Carnival Dream, which sails mostly six- and eight-day cruises, and the new Excel-Class Carnival Jubilee featuring a rollercoaster, which arrives this December to begin week-long Western Caribbean sailings.



Carnival Cruise Line, part of Carnival Corporation & plc is known as America's Cruise Line, for carrying more Americans and serving more U.S. homeports than any other. Since its founding in 1972, Carnival has continually revolutionized the cruise sector, making a cruise vacation an affordable and popular option for millions of guests. Carnival operates from 14 U.S. and two Australian homeports and employs more than 40,000 team members representing 120 nationalities. Carnival currently operates 24 ships and is in an exciting period of growth, with Carnival Celebration and Carnival Luminosa, which began guest operations in November, and three additional ships joining the fleet by 2024.