2023 March 5 12:41

DP World to invest US$35M to boost container capacity in Brazil in 2023

The move will increase cargo loading capacity and consolidate operations at Brazil’s Port of Santos



DP World is planning to invest US$35 million in 2023 to expand and modernise its facilities located on the left bank of Brazil’s Port of Santos. The port is one of the largest and most modern private multi-purpose port terminals in the country.



With the investment, the company plans to increase annual movement capacity from 1.2 million TEUs (unit equivalent to a twenty-foot container) to 1.4 million TEUs and expand the size of the quay from 1,100 metres to 1,300 metres. The terminal currently inhabits 845,000 square metres, with an additional 130,000 square metres available for expansion.



The port is also home to extensive cellulose pulp operations.



The project, which aims to ensure that port capacity remains ahead of growing demand, marks DP World’s third round of investment since operations began in Brazil in July 2013. To date, more than R$3 billion has been invested in the implementation and expansion of the terminal, which is strategically located with access to land, road and rail, enabling large-scale multi-purpose operations.