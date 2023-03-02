2023 March 2 14:59

Shareholders of Global Ports approved redomicilation of the Company from Cyprus to Russia

It is the intention of the Company’s shareholders to transfer the Company’s seat from the Republic of Cyprus to the Russian Federation within 2023

Global Ports Investments PLC announces the results of the Company’s Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM): the shareholders have approved redomicilation of the Company from Cyprus to Russia. According to the company’s press release, it is to be registered in the territory of the special administrative region on ostrov Russky, Primorsky krai.

“The EGM adopted the following resolutions: … that the re-domiciliation of the Company, the change of its legal regime of its country of incorporation to Russian Federation and its continuation as a body corporate in Russian Federation in accordance with the Laws of the Russian Federation in the Russian Federation be and is hereby authorized and approved; that the application of the Company for the granting of the consent of the “ROC” in order to continue to exist as a body corporate under the legal regime of a country or jurisdiction other than the Republic of Cyprus … specifically the Russian Federation and in the territory of the special administrative region on ostrov Russky, Primorsky krai, be and is hereby approved and authorised in all respects”. Reads the company’s statement.

The Company’s name in Russian will be Международная компания акционерное общество «ГЛОБАЛ ПОРТС ИНВЕСТМЕНТС»; abbreviated name of the Company in Russian - МКАО «ГПИ»;

Full name of the Company in English - International joint-stock company "GLOBAL PORTS INVESTMENTS"; abbreviated name of the Company in English - IJSC "GPI";

The shareholders also approved the appointment of Mr. Albert Likholet to act as the Individual Executive Body (General Director) of the Company.

Global Ports Investments PLC is the leading operator of container terminals in the Russian market by capacity and container throughput. Global Ports’ terminals are located in the Baltic and Far East Basins, key regions for foreign trade cargo flows. Global Ports operates five container terminals in Russia (Petrolesport, First Container Terminal, Ust-Luga Container Terminal and Moby Dik in the Russian Baltics, and Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company in the Russian Far East) and two container terminals in Finland (Multi- Link Terminals in Helsinki and Kotka). Global Ports also owns an inland container terminal Yanino Logistics Park located in the vicinity of St Petersburg.

Global Ports’ major shareholder is Delo Group, one of the largest private transportation and logistics holdings in Russia (61.5%). 20.5% of Global Ports shares are traded in the form of global depositary receipts.