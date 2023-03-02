2023 March 2 11:33

RF Ministry of Agriculture not to revise grain export quota this season

Image source: RF Ministry of Agriculture is valid until 30 June 2023

The Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation will not revise grain export quotas this season, First Deputy Minister of Agriculture Oksana Luth said at the meeting with grain exporters, according to Ministry’s press center.

Grain export quota valid from February 15 to 30 June 2023 is 25.5 million tonnes. By the date it came into effective, grain exports totaled 35 million tonnes, according to the Federal Customs Service. Thus, the target for the entire season is about 60 million tonnes. That will let form the required reserves and ensure food security of the country.

Therefore, no increase of the quota is planned, according to Oksana Luth. Meanwhile, basing on the results of February-April 2023, the Ministry may look into redistribution of quotas by handling over the volumes from the companies which do not use their quotas in full to exporters with more intense operation.

The Russian Government first introduced a grain export quota in 2020. A 7 million tonne temporary grain export quota was effective from April 1 to June 30. In 2021, it was set at 17.5 million tonnes for a period between February 15 and June 30.

This year, the quota is distributed among 203 companies. The largest quotas were obtained by TD Rif (4.9 million tonnes), Grain Gates (3.2 million tonnes), Aston (2.7 million tonnes), Viterra Rus (2.1 million tonnes), OZK Trading (1.1 million tonnes).