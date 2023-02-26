2023 February 26 10:17

Climate ambitions JDN Group validated for science based targets

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) encourages the private sector to both set climate ambitions and take climate action. They are the first NGO to scrutinise and validate corporate climate ambitions. This provides independent verification that corporate ambitions and actions are in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement.



The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, the World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).