2023 February 24 13:25

DOF announced a new contract for DOF Subsea Brasil

DOF has announced a new contract for DOF Subsea Brasil for the charter of our RSV Geoholm. Vessel and ROV will support a large SURF Project in Brazil.



With mobilisation planned to start beginning of March 2023, the contract has 180 days firm plus options and has a total value of more than USD 19 million for the firm period.



Mons S. Aase, CEO, DOF Subsea said, I’m very happy with this award in Brazil. We have supported the Client on projects in all parts of the world and enjoy our excellent relationship.