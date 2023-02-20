2023 February 20 09:39

LNG facility at Leningrad Region based CS Portovaya produced over 500 thousand tonnes of LNG

Gazprom launched LNG production in September 2022

LNG production, storage and shipping facility at CS Portovaya in the Leningrad Region has produced over 500 thousand tonnes of liquefied natural gas from the moment of launching in September 2022, Anton Stukov, General Director of Gazprom SPG Portovaya, told Russian President Vladimir Putin who took part, via videoconference, in an event marking Gazprom's 30th anniversary. The transcript of the videoconference is available on the official website of the Kremlin.

“Our plant can produce 1.5 million tonnes of LNG per year. The complex was launched in September last year. By now it has already produced over half a million tonnes of LNG,” said Anton Stukov.

The plant located on the northeast coast of the Gulf of Finland is connected to Russia’s unified gas distribution system. The gas is first processed at the plant and is then sent to the liquefication station. Two shops with Ladoga gas turbines compress the refrigerant. The temperature of LNG is about minus 160C. It is used by the public transport system in St Petersburg. We use a floating depot – the Portovy tank vessel – which can tranship LNG to gas-carrier vessels.

“Our main goal here is to ensure independent and autonomous natural gas supply to Kaliningrad. Mr President, you set this goal for us, and it has been successfully carried out,” added Anton Stukov.

In early September 2022, Gazprom commenced production of LNG at its facility on production/storage/shipment of LNG at compressor station KS Portovaya in the Leningrad Region. The complex includes an LNG plant and a terminal for LNG shipment by tankers of various capacity including small ones and by road transport.

In mid-September 2022, Gazprom signed an Agreement of Cooperation with RusChemAlliance and Gazprom Linde Engineering. The document envisages joint elaboration of potential options for expanding the Complex for LNG production, storage and shipment which is based near the Portovaya compressor station. The parties will explore the possibility of building an additional production train with a capacity of up to 2 million tons of LNG per year using domestic technologies and equipment.