Shipment of containers from Far East ports by Russian Railways’ network increased to nearly 3,500 TEU per day

2022 November 29 13:16

Shipment of containers from Far East ports by Russian Railways’ network has increased to nearly 3,500 TEU per day. The target of 3,750 TEU per day is to be achieved in the near time. In the future, those volumes are expected to grow taking into account the redirection of imports from the western sector, Russian Railways wrote in its Telegram channel.

“The gained pace let reduce the time of waiting for shipment of imported cargo to the European part of the country and prevent further accumulation of containers in the storage yards. Certain measures have been undertaken together with the Ministry of Transport of Russia and the operators of containers and ports, which allowed to increase the shipment of import containers from the Far East by almost 30%,” reads the statement.

To unload Far East ports, Russian Railways have launched 3 more container trains with open-top railway cars per day. As they arrive at ports, the back load will increase as well, the company believes.

According to the statement, the company is going to launch 5 container trains per day by the end of the first decade of December. Container loading onto open-top railway cars is performed at 14 terminals of Primorye.

Transportation of two 20-foot containers in each open-top railway car is being tested.

In September, the Ministry of Transport and Russian Railways set up a rapid response centre to manage the forwarding of containers from port terminals in the Far East. As Minister of Transport Vitaly Savelyev said at the meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with Government members, the possibility of increasing container transport rates for eastbound shipping in 2023 while simultaneously reducing the rates for shipments to the ports in the northwest should be considered. According to him, unloading can also be facilitated with more container trains send from the Far East ports.

