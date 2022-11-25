2022 November 25 18:27

Valenciaport studyies the expansion of ro-ro and reefer traffic with northern Morocco

The Port Authority of Valencia (PAV) has participated this week in the IX Spanish-Moroccan Business Meeting of the Maritime, Transport and Logistics Sector held in Tangiers, an initiative promoted by the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism, according to the company's release. The Valenciaport delegation, headed by Cristina Rodríguez, head of Commercial and Clients, held meetings with Moroccan shippers and logistics operators to promote maritime traffic between the PAV and the Alaouite kingdom.



Morocco is a strategic enclave for Spanish and Valencian companies, many of which are represented in a neighbouring country of Spain, which is proving to be a very dynamic economy. Valenciaport has direct connections with the main port facilities in the Moroccan kingdom, an important partner in trade between the two countries.

In the first ten months of the year, according to data from the Statistical Bulletin of the Port Authority of Valencia (PAV), nearly 100,000 containers have been moved between the Moroccan ports and Valenciaport. The total traffic of goods was 1,746,246 tonnes, of which practically a third corresponds to goods exported by Spanish companies, mainly construction materials such as tiles, iron and steel and chemical products. As for imports from the Alaouite kingdom, which account for 10% of the total, agri-foodstuffs and fertilisers stand out. The rest of the goods are in transit between the Valencian docks and Moroccan ports.