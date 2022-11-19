  • Home
  • News
  • Valenciaport's ten-month container volume drops 7.7%
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 November 19 12:04

    Valenciaport's ten-month container volume drops 7.7%

    In the first 10 months of the year, 4,336,957 TEUs have passed through Valenciaport’s terminals, representing a 7.7% drop

    The biggest fall is in full transit containers, 292,434 fewer than the previous year, which represents a -14% drop. Import TEUs continue to show positive figures with an increase of 6.2% while export TEUs fall by 7.1%

    Between January and October 2022, total traffic amounted to 67.72 million tonnes, 4.5% less than in the same period of the previous year

    The fall in container traffic is offset by the rise in liquid bulk (+61.3%) and solid bulk (+14.5) and vehicle traffic, which increased by 18.3%, with 491,090 units handled

    In these first 10 months, 1,203,005 passengers have passed through the Valencian docks (+126%). Of these, 656,807 are regular lines and 546,198 cruise passengers

    By sectors, it is worth highlighting the 113% growth in imports of natural gas and 45.7% growth in cereals

    The crisis in the world’s main economies and the geopolitical situation are leaving their mark on traffic at Valenciaport, Spain’s leading logistics infrastructure at the service of import and export companies. Specifically, in the first ten months of the year, this situation is reflected in a fall in the number of containers entering and leaving Valencia, especially those dedicated to transhipment. On the other hand, there have been notable increases in liquid bulk, especially for natural gas, and solid bulk.

    Similar circumstances are being observed in the first three European ports. Up to September, container traffic in the port of Antwerp fell by -5%, in Rotterdam by -4.4% and in Hamburg by -2.4%.

    Thus, according to data from the Statistical Bulletin of the Port Authority of Valencia (PAV), the total traffic of goods up to the month of October was over 67.72 million tonnes, which represents a decrease of 4.5% compared with the same period the previous year. Of these, 48.4 million correspond to containerised goods which marks a fall of 9.9%, another 12.5 million correspond to non-containerised goods, a similar figure to the 2021 financial year. Liquid bulks reached 4.86 million tonnes with a growth of 61.3%, while solid bulks reached 1.96 million and an increase of 14.5%.

    With regard to containers, between January and October, a total of 4,336,957 TEUs have been mobilised, 7.7% less than the previous year. As has been the trend during these months, the biggest drop occurred in transit containers (those which, for strategic reasons, are transported between main ports that act as a base, and which are subsequently transferred to the ports of final destination). In the case of full transhipment containers, during this period they have fallen by 14%, 292,434 fewer in absolute terms that have been moved to other Mediterranean ports. Full containers for loading (export) are also suffering, falling by 7.1%. Unloaded containers (import) continue to record positive figures with a 6.2% growth. Empty containers are down by 4.7% and transit containers by 20.80% (71,943 units less).

    For the month of October alone, the Bulletin data show a fall of 15.4% in total traffic and 17.8% in containers, which recorded negative figures for loading, unloading and transit. In year-on-year terms (November 2021-October 2022), 81.64 million tonnes have been mobilised (-4.6%) and TEUs stand at 5,241,641 (-7.4%). Once again, it should be noted that transit containers, both full and empty, show a decrease in absolute terms of 435,392 units in this period.

    Dynamism in vehicles and passengers

    In addition to the pull in liquid and solid bulks, in these first ten months of the year it is worth highlighting the dynamism of automobiles in the goods regime. Thus, 491,090 units have been handled through the docks of Valencia and Sagunto, an 18.32% increase. As for ro-ro traffic (system by which a vessel transports cargo on wheels), total traffic was 10,889,947 tonnes, 0.77% more than the same period in 2021.

    On the other hand, passenger traffic stood at 1,203,005 people (including regular lines and cruise passengers), with a total growth of 126%. Specifically, 656,807 regular line passengers and 546,198 cruise passengers were registered.)

    Among goods, it is worth noting the generalised decrease in traffic in all sectors except energy (+81.7%), other goods (+4.43%), vehicles and transport elements (+2.45%) and agricultural, livestock and foodstuffs (+2.35%). By products, it is worth highlighting the 5.64% increase in exports of automobiles and their parts, imports of cereals and their flours (+45.7%). With regard to natural gas, 3,415,672 tonnes have been mobilised in these months of 2022 compared to 1,539,379 tonnes in 2021.

    In terms of total traffic by country, the United States has generated the most movement with a total of 7,332,167 tonnes and a growth of 14.5%. This is followed by Italy with 6,392,110 tonnes – a similar figure to 2021 – while China is in third place with a decrease of 7.6% and a total of 5,261,717. The Asian giant occupies the first position in container traffic with 460,409 (-8.6%), followed by the United States with 426,083 (-4.37%) and Turkey with 215,902 (-19.2%).

    By geographical areas, the main container market is the Mediterranean-Black Sea with 705,146 and a drop of 14.5%; followed by the Far East with 629,698 (-5.6%); and West Africa with 252,449 TEUs (-9%). The most dynamic areas between January and October were Atlantic Europe with a growth of 32.5%, Australia (+16.3%) and New Zealand (+19.4%).

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 November 19

12:39 Port of Southampton awarded best cruise port at Wave Awards
12:04 Valenciaport's ten-month container volume drops 7.7%
10:55 Performance Shipping Inc. announces agreement to acquire a LR2 Aframax oil product tanker

2022 November 18

18:20 Britain says drone circles vessel in Gulf of Oman after strike on tanker - Reuters
17:55 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:50 Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines’ Borealis completes multimillion-pound refurbishment at Cammell Laird shipyard
17:31 AD Ports Group acquires a global integrated logistics platform Noatum for EUR 660 million
17:31 India - Norway join hands to for a green maritime sector
17:23 Delo Group offered integrated solutions for container logistics challenges
17:07 Aker Solutions secures continuity as maintenance and modifications contractor on Johan Sverdrup
16:45 COSCO SHIPPING announces the naming and delivery ceremony of LNG vessel M.V. SHAOLIN
16:25 Furetank pilots waste-based renewable fuel for Equinor
15:33 Cosco Shipping Investment Dalian acquires first VLGC M.V. GAS ARIES
15:26 Rosterminalugol diversifies coal shipments
15:13 NYK Bulkship (Asia) recognized by Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore
14:31 Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in 10M’2022 fell by 6.3% YoY
13:59 Rosmorport suggested that Federal Antimonopoly Service should index port dues in 2023
13:12 Port of Oakland October container volume up 5.9%
12:56 Van Oord’s Nexus has rescued 49 refugees in the Mediterranean sea
12:32 DFDS takes delivery of its very first all-electric truck in Ghent
12:08 Сhevron unveils additional environmentally acceptable lubricant for marine vessels
11:37 Hyundai Heavy Industries wins nine CES 2023 innovation awards with its next generation technology in Green Energy and Mobility
11:04 Transit of Russian cargo via Azerbaijan increased by 98% since the beginning of the year
10:59 North Europe to Far East spot rates now below pre-pandemic levels - Xeneta
09:59 S&P upgrades Port of Los Angeles bond rating to ‘AA+’
09:48 Delo Group proposed approaches to a unified digital logistics platform creation
09:22 TransContainer to arrange multimodal shipments from Solikamsk via NUTEP terminal in Novorossiysk
08:55 BIMCO’s CII clause adopted

2022 November 17

18:37 Team Resolute selected as preferred bidder to deliver naval support ships
18:06 Performance Shipping announces a US$32,500 per day time charter contract for about 18 months
17:47 Castor Maritime announces proposed spin-off of its tanker fleet
17:47 Number of container lines in Russia’s Far East basin increased to 27
17:43 ADNOC Logistics & Services сloses Zakher Marine International acquisition
17:43 Vitol to acquire Vortex and deploy $1bn to the development of renewables in Poland
17:27 Disney Cruise Line announces acquisition of cruise ship
17:21 Air Products and Mabanaft to build first import terminal for green ammonia in the Port of Hamburg
17:06 SolarDuck and partners awarded DEI subsidy to build and test Offshore Floating Solar platform ‘Merganser’
16:30 Maran signs JDP agreement with RINA and SDARI for a new bulk carrier which will use an innovative fuel solution
16:18 ZEUS is the first RINA Classed Ship capable to be propelled by hydrogen
15:56 The Port of Helsinki uses pricing to guide truck traffic and continues its efforts to promote emission reductions
15:21 MSC takes delivery of its new flagship MSC Seascape from Fincantieri
15:05 Hapag-Lloyd signs 5-year agreement to deploy Portchain Connect across its terminal network
14:45 Yenisey River Shipping Company carried 3.7 million tonnes of cargo in navigation 2022, up 32% YoY
14:35 New LNG battery hybrid vessel christened at the Port of Gothenburg
14:18 Priority should be given to Russian fleet in transportation of export cargo - SCF
14:03 ICTSI Georgia welcomes TBX1 service
13:47 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 46, 2022
13:24 Peter Levesque appointed as the new president of CMA CGM America and American President lines
12:34 Blazing ferry abandoned in Bali Straits - Bali Discovery
12:24 Stolt Tankers partners with Stolthaven Terminals on pioneering project to treat wastewater onshore
12:19 Nuclear-powered container ship Sevmorput delivered 1.3 thousand tonnes of general cargo to Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky
11:35 Safe Bulkers orders additional retrofits of Alfa Laval PureSOx exhaust gas cleaning systems
10:56 Mikhail Mishustin ordered RF Transport Ministry to sign agreement between Russia and Belarus on IWW shipping
10:24 CMES, BHP and DNV to pioneer voyage data-sharing to enable maritime carbon emissions reductions
09:58 FESCO launches liquid cargo transportations in flexitanks
09:24 Russia’s Federation Council approves ban on calls of foreign vessels engaged in illegal fishing at Russian seaports

2022 November 16

18:11 Demand for redirection of container flows from Russia’s North-West to the Far East estimated at 600 thousand TEU per year
17:55 IMO's workshop in Madagascar aims to prevent garbage pollution from ships
17:35 Port of Los Angeles and JETRO sign new cooperative agreement
17:15 KfW launches the world’s first promotional platform for financing green hydrogen