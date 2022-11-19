2022 November 19 12:39

Port of Southampton awarded best cruise port at Wave Awards

On November 16 at the annual Wave Awards, the Port of Southampton, Port of Southampton was recognised as the cruise industry’s Best Port and was highly commended in the Best Environment Initiative category. The prestigious Wave Awards celebrate the very best of the cruise industry. Accepting nominations world-wide across 6 category groupings, the awards celebrate excellence and innovation in the sector, acknowledging the achievements of cruise lines, travel agents, tourist boards and ports.



The event held in London recognised an incredible year for cruise honouring the key players in the industry.



The win follows the Port of Southampton’s success in 2021 in the same category, recognising the huge advances it has made towards building a sustainable cruise infrastructure which contributes towards an industry-wide ambition of reaching net-zero and supporting the sector through the end of the pandemic contributing to tourism recovery.



Rebekah Keeler, Head of Cruise for Associated British Ports, said: “We’re incredibly proud to win this award which further reinforces the Port of Southampton’s position as Europe’s leading cruise turn-around port.



“Achieving the Best Port win is certainly a team effort. We’re supported by some incredible cruise partners to deliver the world-leading service across more than 500 cruise calls a year. We continue our drive to innovate in the transition to zero emissions.”