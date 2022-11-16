2022 November 16 14:42

HHLA lifts restrictions for export deliveries

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG's (HHLA) container terminals in Hamburg are easing delivery regulations for export shipments thanks to the easing situation in global supply chains, according to the company's release. Due to the disruptions in global supply chains, HHLA has had to take measures in recent months, such as delivery restrictions for export containers, to maintain operations at the Hamburg container terminals Altenwerder, Burchardkai and Tollerort. The measures have proved successful, which is why the delivery restrictions for export deliveries can be eased or even lifted entirely.



Thus, export deliveries by truck can now be delivered 72 instead of 48 hours before the ship's arrival and rail containers can even be delivered independently of the ETA of the respective export ship (previously: 7-day regulation). Feeder and transshipment containers can now also be delivered without restrictions again.

Thanks to a high and reliable deployment of staff and technical equipment at HHLA's Hamburg facilities, it has been possible in recent months to reduce the shipping congestion in the German Bight almost completely. There are still disruptions in the supply chains, but not to the same extent as in the first half of the year.

One of the biggest challenges for HHLA was the early delivery of export containers or the late pick-up of import containers, caused by a lack of planning and punctuality, especially with ship arrivals. Due to high storage utilisation, however, container terminals reach their capacity limits and handling operations are disrupted. In order to maintain operations, HHLA had already introduced general measures such as delivery restrictions for export shipments at the beginning of the year.