2022 November 16 11:22

VSC terminal’s capacity to grow 2.5 times to 2.5 million TEUs by 2031

A new plot of land adjacent to VSC container terminal was acquired in October 2022

Throughput capacity of Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company (container terminals chain of the Global Ports Group) will grow 2.5 times to 2.5 million TEUs by 2031, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Albert Likholet, General Director of Global Ports Group, as saying at the 16th forum Transport of Russia.

“Global Ports and Delo Group continue investing in their port assets in the South and in the Far East. In October we closed the deal on acquisition of a large plot of land near our container terminal in Vostochny port. We are launching a project which is to result in a new terminal of up to 1.800 million TEUs in capacity by 2030-2031. That will require essential investments in the railway infrastructure,” he said.

On 3 October 2022, Global Ports Investments PLC signed legally binding agreements to acquire “Spika” LLC which has ownership of and long term leasing rights to land plots adjacent to VSC container terminal, with a total area of 47 ha and access to the harbor of the deep-water Port of Vostochny. As developed, the land plots will allow for construction of two additional container berths, container storage and advanced modern railway front thus substantially increasing VSC berth, yard and railway capacity and securing Groups’ long-term growth opportunities on the booming Far Eastern container market.

According to the information available on the company’s website before the October agreement, annual capacity of Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company’s terminal is 700,000 TEUs, total area - 77 hectares. The terminal is linked with the Transsib – the Nakhodka-Vostochnaya station is located 8 km from the VSC. The stevedoring company handles import/export/coastal/transit containers and general cargo.

In 2021, consolidated marine container throughput of Global Ports Investments PLC was 1.576 million TEUs, in H1’2022 - 611 thousand TEUs.

Global Ports Investments PLC is the leading operator of container terminals in the Russian market by capacity and container throughput. Global Ports’ terminals are located in the Baltic and Far East Basins, key regions for foreign Russian trade and transit cargo flows. Global Ports operates five container terminals in Russia (Petrolesport, First Container Terminal, Ust-Luga Container Terminal and Moby Dik in the Russian Baltics, and Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company in the Russian Far East) and two container terminals in Finland (Multi-Link Terminals in Helsinki and Kotka). Global Ports also owns inland container terminal Yanino Logistics Park located in the vicinity of St. Petersburg.

Global Ports’ major shareholder is Delo Group, the largest intermodal container and port operator in Russia (61.5%). 20.5% of Global Ports shares are traded in the form of global depositary receipts.