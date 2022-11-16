  • Home
  • News
  • Consortium wins UKRI Future Flight Challenge funding to research and develop drones and AI applications for ports and highways
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 November 16 11:00

    Consortium wins UKRI Future Flight Challenge funding to research and develop drones and AI applications for ports and highways

    The ‘Intelligent Drones for Port and Highways Technology’ (InDePTH) project, which is part of the ‘Future Flight Challenge Phase 3’ programme, has received government backing, thanks to major new funding available via research agency UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) to help achieve an ambitious vision for the UK’s future drone economy, according to ABP's release.

    As part of the project, Associated British Ports (ABP), Kier Highways, Connected Places Catapult, RoboK, Herotech8 and BT are all working together to build and test the use of drones to carry out automatic ‘beyond visual line of sight’ (BVLOS) missions to monitor and control critical national infrastructure such as highways and ports. Specifically, the project will demonstrate value in three use case areas for ports and highways, including landside port operations and management, marine operations and highway safety and defect inspections.

    The ambition for the project is to create efficient, low-carbon, cost-effective solutions for infrastructure management with Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) and practically showcase opportunities for ports and highways to use ‘drones as a service’. Using AI and data analytics, the project will develop the InDePTH platform offering seamless integration from UAS imagery, through operational systems, to actionable insights.

    A key aim of the project is to enable near real-time data transfer from capture to insight generation. By doing this, the data gathered by UAS becomes a greater asset to a wider number of end users. Close collaboration between the two end users ABP and Kier will engage different industries with very similar requirements, sharing best practices and physical demonstrations.


Другие новости по темам: ABP  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 November 16

18:11 Demand for redirection of container flows from Russia’s North-West to the Far East estimated at 600 thousand TEU per year
17:55 IMO's workshop in Madagascar aims to prevent garbage pollution from ships
17:35 Port of Los Angeles and JETRO sign new cooperative agreement
17:15 KfW launches the world’s first promotional platform for financing green hydrogen
17:00 RF Transport Ministry defines types of ships most required in Russia
16:46 A.P. Moller - Maersk and Carbon Sink sign strategic partnership to accelerate green marine fuels production
16:45 Navigator Holdings announces participation in expansion project under existing ethylene export terminal JV
16:33 Annual capacity of port Olya to grow by 3.3 million tonnes by the end of 2024
16:25 Port of Rotterdam Authority and Deltalinqs found the Data Safe House
16:05 Germany to nationalise former Gazprom unit SEFE - Offshore Technology
15:52 USC to lay down first of four container ships intended for operation in North-South transport corridor in 2023
15:44 IMO's Maritime Safety Committee adopts mandatory International Code of Safety for Ships Carrying Industrial Personnel
15:38 Port of Szczecin welcomes a firefighting vessel "Strazak-28"
15:24 The world needs 50-150 million tonnes of low-carbon hydrogen by 2030 - Tyndall Centre
15:04 Major Chinese ports container volume up 3.2% in late Oct - Seatrade
14:42 HHLA lifts restrictions for export deliveries
14:25 Volume of coastal shipping between Kaliningrad and Leningrad Region exceeded 2 million tonnes
14:20 GTT receives an order from Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding for the tank design of eight new LNG carriers
14:03 Germany completes construction of its first floating LNG terminal - Guardian
13:50 Port of Los Angeles container volume down 25% to 678,429 TEU in Oct 2022
13:28 Vyborg Shipyard lays down 18MW icebreaker for FSUE Rosmorport
13:06 Egypt's SCZONE signs $500 mln contract to establish an extension for the current container handling terminal in Port Said East Port
12:41 Investments in construction of seaport Aurora in Primorye to total RUB 200 billion by 2030
12:34 Oil prices up after incident involving vessel off Oman coast - Reuters
12:20 CMA CGM announces Hazardous Surcharge from Asia to North Europe
11:53 A.P. Moller – Maersk to launch ‘Shaheen Express’ connecting the India–UAE–Saudi Arabia corridor
11:45 Global Ports expects container throughput of Russia’s Baltic terminals to recover by 2024
11:36 Chairmanship of Revolving Fund Committee handed over from Malaysia to Singapore
11:22 VSC terminal’s capacity to grow 2.5 times to 2.5 million TEUs by 2031
11:00 Consortium wins UKRI Future Flight Challenge funding to research and develop drones and AI applications for ports and highways
10:39 Bunker One announces the Port Louis operation is set to go
10:13 Huisman awarded Japan's first Monopile Gripper order from TOA Corporation and Obayashi
09:58 SPM-1 put back into operation at CPC Marine Terminal
09:29 Limited capacity of Eastern Polygon in transportation of containers threatens with 13.3% loss of GDP — SRC

2022 November 15

18:37 Port of San Diego authorizes port staff to issue a Request for Proposals to develop ZE heavy-duty truck infrastructure
18:13 Russia is set to change transport routes of global cargo flows — RF Government
18:07 Wartsila Energy business President Sushil Purohit to leave Wartsila in November
17:42 Port of the Brodosplit shipyard carries out the launching of an innovative buoy for the collection of offshore metocean and bio-diversity data
17:26 AD Ports Group delivers a record net profit in Q3 2022 with 77% growth YoY
17:10 Georgia Ports Authority container volumes up 9.6 percent to 552,800 TEU in Oct 2022
17:00 Capacity of port facilities in Russia to grow by 30 million tonnes this year
16:39 The world’s largest LNG bunker vessel officially put into operation by China State Shipbuilding Corporation - Offshore-Energy
16:19 EU countries reduce Russian crude oil imports by 1.1 mb/d to 1.4 mb/d by October 2022 - IEA
16:12 Port of Hamburg handles 91.8 million tons of seaborne cargo in Jan-Sept 2022
16:01 RF Transport Ministry expects Russian seaports to decrease their throughput by 2% in 2022
15:43 Carisbrooke Shipping reduces CO2 emissions with Wartsila's fleet optimisation solution
15:24 Jeddah Islamic Port handles record container volumes in October 2022
15:04 Maersk opens specialised warehouse for electric car batteries
14:40 Bollinger Shipyards completes acquisition of VT Halter Marine and ST Engineering Halter Marine Offshore
14:23 Saipem awarded new offshore drilling contracts in the Middle East and West Africa worth approximately 800 million USD
13:45 Wartsila brings its carbon neutrality commitment to ABB’s Energy Efficiency Movement
13:37 Launching of the Yakutia, third serial nuclear-powered icebreaker of Project 22220, postponed to November 22
13:16 ASCO announces volume of handled waste in January-September 2022
13:06 Rosmorport announced tender for dredging on Volga-Caspian Shipping Canal
12:53 SUN Line Shipping starts new container route between Stockholm, Rotterdam and Hull
12:38 Svitzer Australia advises lockout of harbour towage crews
12:24 MOL to make sea trials of LNG carrier powered by biofuel
11:35 Nord Stream AG began to survey the pipeline rupture points
10:30 FSUE Rosmorport wins Transport Security of Russia 2022 National Award
10:24 Pavilion Energy, Gasum and CNOOC collaborate to strengthen global LNG bunker supply network