2022 November 3 16:05

Global Ports’ North-Western terminals start working with regular container service providing direct link with China

Image source: Global Ports

Global Ports says its North-Western terminals have started working with a new regular container service providing a direct link with China. The route connects the Baltic region with the Chinese ports of Qingdao, Lianyungang, Taicang and Nansha. The service operator is forwarding company TransMaster LLC.

Ust-Luga Container Terminal (ULCT, asset of Global Ports) has handled the first ship call of the new service. USG Zurich of 1,742 TEU in capacity delivered 20-foot and 40-foot containers with a wide range of cargo. The ship will then move to First Container Terminal (FCT, asset of Global Ports) for being loaded with export cargo.

There is a plan for regular calls to Global Ports’ terminals in Saint-Petersburg and Ust-Luga. Cargo shipments are to be arranged once a month. The voyage takes 45 days.

The new direct container service will provide the clients of Global Ports with additional opportunities for a quick adaptation to the market changes and for steady supplies.

Global Ports Investments PLC is the leading operator of container terminals in the Russian market by capacity and container throughput. Global Ports’ terminals are located in the Baltic and Far East Basins, key regions for foreign Russian trade and transit cargo flows. Global Ports operates five container terminals in Russia (Petrolesport, First Container Terminal, Ust-Luga Container Terminal and Moby Dik in the Russian Baltics, and Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company in the Russian Far East) and two container terminals in Finland (Multi-Link Terminals in Helsinki and Kotka). Global Ports also owns inland container terminal Yanino Logistics Park located in the vicinity of St. Petersburg.

Global Ports’ major shareholder is Delo Group, the largest intermodal container and port operator in Russia (61.5%). 20.5% of Global Ports shares are traded in the form of global depositary receipts listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

Ust Luga Container Terminal is the first deepwater container terminal in the North West of Russia. It specializes in container and coal handling. ULCT operates in the territory of a deep-water sea commercial port of Ust Luga and specializes in handling of container and coal cargo.

First Container Terminal (FCT) is one of the largest container terminals in Russia. It is located in Great Port of Saint-Petersburg. The terminal has closed and open storage facilities and provides a wide range of services on handling container, general and dry bulk cargo.