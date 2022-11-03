2022 November 3 13:31

Bunkering ship Dmitry Mendeleev starts active operation being ready to ensure uninterrupted bunkering with LNG

The ship currently operates in the Baltic region

LNG bunkering ship Dmitry Mendeleev owned by Gazpromneft Marine Bunker can fuel ships with up to 100 thousand tonnes of LNG per year, Elena Matveyeva, head of the company’s Strategic Planning Department, said at the 6th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives Conference held by PortNews Media Group in Moscow. According to the speaker, the ship ordered by Gazprom Neft currently operates in the Baltic region where all the conditions have been created for successful supply of ships with LNG: port dues discounts are offered, 2 LNG plans operation in the region, LNG is of high quality with methane number exceeding 90. Ship owners purchasing LNG enjoy a saving as compared with using diesel fuel.

Meanwhile, the market suffers a negative impact of foreign consumers’ withdrawal and limited access to western technologies in the part of construction, start-up and servicing of vessels.

The industry experts say it is necessary to simplify the procedure of customs clearance when it comes to LNG bunkering. There should be a possibility to have LNG bunkering approved at the berths of seaports.