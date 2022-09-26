2022 September 26 11:46

Unifeeder and ABP start new weekly service Klaipeda-Immingham

Together with Associated British Ports (ABP), Unifeeder have launched a new service from Klaipeda in Lithuania to the Port of Immingham, Lincolnshire, according to the company's release.



The new route is a weekly sailing offering faster transit times, with the vessel leaving Klaipeda on Friday and Immingham on Monday.

The maiden voyage saw the Elbspring vessel arrive in the Humber on 15th September.

This new route enables more cargo to be moved by sea to reduce the number of land miles laden and empty containers are required to travel, providing sustainability benefits across the value chain.

Over the past five years, container volumes have increased by over 40% as more and more businesses choose to benefit from improved access to UK, European and global markets, as well as the state-of-the-art facilities and value-added services ABP provides.