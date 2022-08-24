2022 August 24 12:01

More than 720,000 metric tons of grain and foodstuff exported from Ukraine under grain deal

As of 22 August, the total tonnage of grain and foodstuffs exported from the three Ukrainian ports is 721,449 metric tons, according to the Joint Coordination Centre.

As per procedures agreed at the JCC, all participants coordinate with their respective military and other relevant authorities to ensure the safe passage of commercial vessels under the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

The JCC monitors closely the passage of commercial vessels through the maritime humanitarian corridor.

The Joint Coordination Centre was established under the Black Sea Grain Initiative in Istanbul on 27 July 2022. It comprises senior representatives from Russia, Türkiye, Ukraine and United Nations and its role is to enable the safe transportation, by merchant ships, of grain and other foodstuffs and fertilizers from three key Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea to the rest of the world.