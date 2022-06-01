2022 June 1 13:45

Russian fishing companies increased catch of aquatic bioresources by 1.3% YoY

Image source: Hydrostroy

According to the fishery monitoring, Russian fishing companies have caught 1.99 million tonnes of aquatic bioresources year-to-date, 1.3% more, year-on-year, says press center of Rosrybolovstvo (Russian Federal Fisheries Agency).

Further growth is expected with the beginning of the salmon fishing season which starts in the Far East on June 1.

Year-to-date catch within the Far East fishery basin rose by 5.3% to 1.46 million tonnes.

In the Northern fishery basin, the catch grew by 1.7% to 216,900 tonnes.

In the Western fishery basin, the catch totaled 45,900 tonnes, down 12.6%, year-on-year.

In the Azov-Black Sea fishery basin, the catch totaled 20,700, down 14.3%, year-on-year.

In the Volga-Caspian fishery basin, the catch totaled 43,240 tonnes, down 2.8%, year-on-year.

Within foreign countries’ exclusive economic zones, convention areas and open part of the oceans, Russian fishing ships caught 194,400 tonnes, down 14.6%, year-on-year.