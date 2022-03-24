  • Home
  National Grain Company signs a construction agreement to build grains terminal in Yanbu Commercial Port
    National Grain Company signs a construction agreement to build grains terminal in Yanbu Commercial Port

    National Grain Company, A Joint Venture Between SALIC and Bahri, signs a Construction Agreement to Build Grains Terminal in Yanbu Commercial Port, according to the company's release.

    Under the contract, the contractor will construct a grain terminal in Yanbu Commercial Port with a storage capacity of 156,000 tons in the first phase, consisting of 12 silos with a total capacity of 96,000 tons and a flat warehouse with a capacity of 60,000 tons. The terminal will also include a conveyor belt with a length of 650 meters, unloading equipment with 800 tons per hour of discharge capacity, and a dedicated area for loading trucks and packaging, leveraging the latest technologies. The terminal is designed to handle, store, and distribute up to 3 million tons of grains annually, including barley, corn and soybeans.
     
    SALIC and Bahri signed a joint venture agreement in August 2020 to establish the National Grains Company to contribute to achieving the food security strategy.

