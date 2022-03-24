2022 March 24 09:30

Limits of Ust-Luga port amended

RF Government approves amendments into the limits of Ust-Luga seaport. Decree dated 21 March 2022 (No 557-р) has been published on the official portal for regulatory documents.



The amendments are connected with the project on construction of a complex for processing of ethane-containing gas being implemented by RusChemAlliance, a joint venture of Gazprom and RusGazDobycha.

The limits of Ust-Luga seaport territory covered by state regulation now include a plot of land where port infrastructure facilities are located and excludes plots of land where port infrastructure facilities are not planned.



Exclusion of the plots of land located far from the berthing facilities from the limits of Ust-Luga port is connected with the construction of a plant for production of liquefied natural gas (design capacity - 13 million tonnes of LNG per year) under Phase 4 of RusChemAlliance's investment project. Construction of Gas Processing Complex (GPC) as part of the complex on processing of ethane-containing gas (CPECG) in Ust-Luga is foreseen by the plan on development of gas and petrochemical industry in Russia until 2030.

The cluster facilities are to process 45 billion cbm of gas, produce 13 million tonnes of LNG, up to 3.8 million tonnes of ethane fraction, up to 2.4 million tonnes of LPG, 0.2 million tonnes of pentane-hexane fraction per year.

The documents on introduction of amendments have been developed by NORDENG, company providing technical support of the complex construction.



