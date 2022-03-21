2022 March 21 13:20

Leningrad Region authorities approve construction of grain terminal in Ust-Luga

Leningrad Region authorities have approved an investment project on construction of a production and logistic complex of Sodrugestvo LLC (Baltic Grain Terminal LLC), according to the official statement of the Leningrad Region administration.

The project of Sodrugestvo LLC (Baltic Grain Terminal LLC) foresees the construction of complex foxused on export/import of grain, food and other dry bulk cargo in the port of Ust-Luga.

The new terminal is to take over part of cargo flows (mainly grain) from the ports of the Baltic states to the domestic ports зерновых) and to contribute into development of the North-West port infrastructure. The terminal is to have a capacity of up 10 million tonnes of cargo.

Investments into the project are to exceed RUB 37 billion.

In May 2020, RF Government leased out a plot of land in the Batareynaya Bay (Lomonosov District of the Leningrad Region) for a 10-year period. The plot of land was intended for construction of Baltic Grain terminal with Sodrugestvo Group as an investor. In June 2020, Leningrad Region Government withdrew its approval of the terminal construction in the Batareynaya Bay with a reference to the need of independent environmental expertize involving the Ministry of Natural resources of the Russian Federation.

Leningrad Region authorities have also approved an investment project on construction of a gas processing and chemical cluster the construction near the town of Ust-Luga. The complex on processing of ethane-containing gas (CPECG) is a unique cluster combining gas processing, gas-to-chemical production and liquefaction of natural gas. CPECG will include two major facilities: Gas Processing Complex (GPC CPECG) operated by RusChemAlliance, a joint venture of Gazprom and RusGazDobycha, and a technically affiliated Gas Chemical Complex (GCC CPECG) operated by Baltic Chemical Complex, a subsidiary of RusGazDobycha. The cluster facilities are to process 45 billion cbm of gas, produce 13 million tonnes of LNG, up to 3.8 million tonnes of ethane fraction, up to 2.4 million tonnes of LPG, 0.2 million tonnes of pentane-hexane fraction and up to 3 million tonnes of polyethylene per year.