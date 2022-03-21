2022 March 21 11:42

Drydocks World and Petrofac complete Alpha and Beta topsides for TenneT’s offshore grid Hollandse Kust Zuid

The Beta topside, the second of two High Voltage Alternating Current (HVAC) offshore transformer station topsides, successfully sailed away from Drydocks World Dubai's fabrication yard to the Netherlands on February 18th 2022, following the Alpha topside in November 2021, according to the company's release. Together, the Alpha and Beta topsides will form part of the Hollandse Kust Zuid (HKZ) grid connection that will connect the offshore wind farm with the Dutch mainland, producing enough renewable electricity to cover the annual needs of over two million households when fully operational in 2023.



Drydocks World is committed to supporting its customers through the energy transition and beyond, with collaborative projects such as the HKZ grid connection exemplifying its involvement in the shift to a greener world. The offshore wind farm will cover an area of 235.8 km2 and be made up of four 350 MW offshore wind farms, which will be connected to two 700 MW offshore substations: the already installed HKZ Alpha topside and the recently delivered HKZ Beta topside.



About the project:



The HKZ Alpha and Beta topside project is an end-to-end collaboration between Drydocks World, Petrofac and TenneT, committed to producing greener energy. Petrofac awarded the contract to Drydocks World to complete fabrication, commissioning and load out for two topsides, Alpha and Beta, including the Engineering, Procurement and Construction scope of HVAC systems. Mammoet, a heavy lift and transport specialist was commissioned to perform the weighing, transport and the load-out of the almost 4.000 tonnes topsides onto a specialized transport vessel. Petrofac is responsible for the complete Engineering, Procurement, Construction and offshore installation of the Alpha and Beta platforms, for client TenneT, a European grid operator.