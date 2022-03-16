2022 March 16 17:21

MSC connects the Baltic sea and the US East Coast

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company launches a new weekly service connecting the ScanBaltic with the US East Coast, starting end of March, according to the company's release.

MSC is the only carrier to provide a direct connection between the two regions, reducing transshipment for customers and providing expedited transit times. The service will offer Klaipeda to New York in 15 days, Gdynia in 13 days and Goteborg to New York in 11 days, with no transshipment required between load and discharge ports.

The Scan Baltic to USA service connects with MSC’s broad European short sea and intermodal networks, opening new opportunities for exporters across the region and enhancing support for the automotive, furniture and frozen/sea food industries between the ScanBaltic and USA.

The service rotation will be: Klaipeda – Gdynia – Goteborg – Bremerhaven – New York – Philadelphia – Norfolk – Klaipeda.