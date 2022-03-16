2022 March 16 17:07

“Offshore Upstream Development in Russia and CIS” conference to be held in Moscow on 20 May 2022

The “Offshore Upstream Development in Russia and CIS” conference will be held in Moscow on 20 May 2022.

Key topics of the event include State policy on offshore subsoil use; Trends and outlooks in the international cooperation in the offshore oil and gas fields exploration project under the current economic situation; Offshore deposits exploration and development: leading companies; work projects and plans; Offshore projects at the South, Arctic and Far East Seas: companies’ experience; Financing and marketing of the offshore development projects. Promising international markets for offshore hydrocarbon resources; Infrastructure provision of the offshore oil and gas projects; Innovative technologies and equipment for offshore development.

Traditionally, the largest offshore operating companies – Gazprom, Lukoil, Rosneft – are the regular participants of the event.