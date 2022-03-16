2022 March 16 16:25

International Association of Dredging Companies released IADC Fleet List 2022

International Association of Dredging Companies has issued IADC Fleet List 2022.

According to IADC press release, IADC releases an updated version of the IADC Fleet List each year.

Data regarding the plants of IADC members is gathered annually by the Registered Plant Committee and then formulated into a list. The IADC Fleet List is provided to Clarksons Research and the data is the basis for the production of The Dredger Register. The comprehensive guide encompasses the worldwide dredging fleet and is published on an annual basis with updated information. Fleet data is supplied by IADC members including Royal Boskalis Westminster NV, DEME NV, Gulf Cobla (LLC), Jan De Nul NV, National Marine Dredging Company (NMDC) and Van Oord.

The IADC Fleet List includes information regarding the following vessels: cutter suction dredgers (CSD), trailing suction hopper dredgers (TSHD), barge unloading dredgers, backhoe dredgers, pontoons with excavators, grab dredgers, bucket dredgers and stone dumping vessels. Essential data such as a vessel’s owner and builder as well as the year it was built, main fuel type and inboard pump capacity (kW) is also included.