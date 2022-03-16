2022 March 16 15:19

DeloPorts’ net profit in 2021 rose by 36.8% YoY

DeloPorts, a stevedore holding of Delo Group, says that its 2021 net profit calculated in accordance with IFRS totaled RUB 8.93 billion, up 36.8%, year-on-year.

The company’s consolidated revenue rose by 10.3% to RUB 14.44 billion; Consolidated EBITDA – rose by 8.6% to RUB 11.53 billion.

DeloPorts is a holding company that owns and operates stevedore assets of Delo Group in the port of Novorossiysk. DeloPorts consolidates NUTEP Container Terminal, KSK Grain Terminal and Delo Service Company.

Delo Group is the largest transport and logistics holding in Russia, managing sea container terminals in the Azov-Black Sea, Baltic and Far Eastern basins, a network of railway container terminals, a fleet of containers and fitting platforms.

The Group's stevedoring business includes DeloPorts holding and Global Ports, a leading container terminal operator. The transport and logistics business of the Group is made up of the multimodal transport operator Ruscon and the intermodal container operator TransContainer.

