2022 March 16 14:47

Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in 2M’2022 fell by 8.6%

Throughput of the port’s largest terminal Kwai Tsing fell by 9.6%

In January-February 2022, port Hong Kong (China) handled 2.34 million TEUs (-8.6%, year-on-year). According to the port authority, the port’s largest terminal Kwai Tsing handled 1.96 million TEUs (-9.6%, year-on-year), other terminals handled 380,000 TEUs (-3.5%).



Port Hong Kong is one of the world’s largest ports. It is capable of handling 456,000 vessels per year. In 2021, the port’s container throughput totaled 17.8 million TEUs.