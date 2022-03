2022 March 16 14:24

BW Offshore signs an agreement to recycle the FPSO Umuroa

BW Offshore has signed an agreement to recycle the FPSO Umuroa in compliance with the Hong Kong International Convention at Baijnath Melaram (‘the Yard’) in India, according to the company's release.

The sale will generate USD 13.5 million in net liquidity.

The Yard is certified to ISO standards and has been issued with a Statement of Compliance by Class NK in accordance with the IMO Resolution MEPC.210(63) and the Hong Kong International Convention for the safe and environmentally sound recycling of ships.

BW Offshore will nominate a third-party to be on site at the recycling yard to ensure Health, Safety and Environmental regulations are followed. A Ship Recycling Plan has been prepared and provided by the Yard in cooperation with the Gujarat Maritime Board in compliance with the above regulations.

About BW Offshore:

BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of 13 FPSOs with potential and ambition to grow. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving markets world-wide. BW Offshore has around 2,000 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.